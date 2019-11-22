Pick up Borderlands 3's Super Deluxe Edition for the price of the standard version

Borderlands 3 is one of the biggest releases of the year, but if you haven't had the chance to pick it up yet, then now is the perfect time as PlayStation Store is offering great deals on various versions of the map-cap shooter.

You can pick up the Borderlands Super Deluxe edition for just £64.99, making it (roughly) the same price as the standard edition. Meanwhile the standard and Deluxe editions are also on sale, at £34.99 and £47.99 respectively.

Check out these great PlayStation Store deals on Borderlands 3 below. But if you're looking for PlayStation's other offering, have a look at our PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals page.

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £74.99 £47.99 at PlayStation Store

If you're a big Borderlands fan then you may want to pick up the deluxe edition, which is 36% off right now and includes a bunch of cosmetic and weapon packs. View Deal

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition: PS4 | Digital Download | £104.99 £64.99 at PlayStation Store

If you're an even bigger Borderlands 3 fan then you'll be happy to know you can save £40 on the super deluxe edition. You're almost taking it down the the usual price of the normal edition except you get cosmetic packs and the season pass.View Deal

This is the cheapest we've seen Borderlands 3's Super Deluxe Edition so it's definitely worth picking up if you don't mind a digital download.

Not in the UK? Then check out the best Borderlands 3 prices in your area below: