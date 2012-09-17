WIN! Get your hands on the new Canon PowerShot SX260 HS

The PowerShot SX260 HS is the ideal travel partner, offering Canon's signature image quality, GPS functionality and 20x optical zoom in a compact, pocket-friendly body.

Whether it's the holiday of a lifetime or a precious family moment, the PowerShot SX260 HS is designed to bring you closer to the action thanks to the enhanced 25mm wide-angle 20x optical zoom.

And with Canon's new Intelligent Image Stabilisation technology the images captured will be crisp, detailed and smooth in a wide range of shooting situations.

Shooting in low light is equally powerful thanks to Canon's HS System which produces less noise and blur, usually a problem in low light situations.

This reduces the need to shoot with flash or tripod, allowing you to capture the real, natural atmosphere of the moment.

One of the best cameras for travelling

When travelling it's easy to build a unique journal and relive each moment by tagging pictures with the local time and location automatically via the built-in GPS.

The integrated GPS Logger function logs the location of the camera at regular intervals then, using the Map Utility software included, you can then view and share your journey on online maps.

For maximum shooting flexibility, the PowerShot SX260 HS offers full manual control, allowing users to stamp their own creativity on their shots and explore the impact of changes to ISO, shutter speed or aperture on images.

For those wishing to point and shoot, the Smart Auto mode detects up to 58 different scenes to determine the most appropriate settings to achieve the best possible results.

This competition is now closed. The winner is L Holloway, C Byrne and E Hamilton.