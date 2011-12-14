Nikon demonstrates Motion Snapshot feature

Nikon has recreated the classic photograph by Eadweard Muybridge which depicts movement, to showcase the Nikon 1 system's unique Motion Snapshot feature.

Working with a historian from the Royal Photographic Society, Nikon has created an infographic which charts the most important moments in the evolution of camera tech, which includes the world's first ever photograph (1836), the first successful photos of the sun (1845) and the introduction of the first mass produced camera in 1900.

The original sequence of movement photos were taken by Eadweard Muybridge in order to settle a bet about whether a horse's legs leave the ground when galloping. In the new recreation of the photo, rugby player Gareth Thomas is shown in the various stages of scoring a try.

Technology

Motion Snapshot was introduced on the Nikon 1 system cameras allowing photographers to capture a second of movie footage along with a still image each time the shutter is pressed. The resulting video is then played back in slow motion ending with the still image.

Music themes can also be added to the files, which can be played back on the camera, or by using the Short Movie Creator software that is included with Nikon 1 cameras.

Nikon has also set up a new website to display the infographic called Nikon Milestones. It also includes a video of Gareth Thomas spinning a rugby ball to demonstrate how the Motion Snapshot technology works.