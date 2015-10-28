EE just launched the world's first wearable 4G streaming camera

It seems EE isn't satisfied with having just one action camera on the market, as it's launched its second offering this year - the 4GEE Capture Cam.

It's being billed at the 'world's first wearable 4G streaming camera', which is a pretty niche claim, so it will be interesting to see how it performs.

The Capture Cam comes with a 4G SIM card inside, allowing you to live stream 720p video to friends and family using the private sharing service Skeegle.

Life in HD

You can also record in full HD, 1080p - but only if you save the footage to the inbuilt 4GB of memory or on a microSD card you slide inside the Capture Cam.

It's not just video though, as the Capture Cam can also perform as an 8MP digital camera, and linked with the companion app for iOS and Android you can use your smartphone as the viewfinder.

There's no word on price, but it will be cheaper than the 4GEE Action Cam, while the 4GEE Capture Cam release date is set for 'before Christmas 2015.'