Sky Go - landing on an Android phone near you, possibly in your pocket

Sky Go will be available for the Samsung Galaxy S4 when it launches in the UK, along with the Sony Xperia Z, HTC One and Motorola Razr HD.

Sky Go has been hugely popular for Sky, allowing its subscribers to stream content to mobile devices, and even allowing downloads to those that fork out a little more cash - but Android rollout has been a little slow, so it's good news that some major handsets are now getting access.

