Zoe the star in latest video teaser for the all new HTC One

The Zoe camera functionality was first introduced in the HTC One and the Taiwanese firm has now confirmed it will be making the jump to the phone's successor - the all new HTC One.

Zoe automatically cuts your photos and movies into highlights which you can share with your friends in a short little video package.

It combines photos and HD video footage you've shot and then adds visual effects based on a smart algorithm to make a montage of an event/occasion/memory you captured with your smartphone.

The teaser video hints that the all new HTC One will build on this functionality, but sadly doesn't go into detail.

What we do know is that the new HTC One will be unveiled at a special event on March 25, and TechRadar will be reporting live - so stay tuned!