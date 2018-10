Watching video is one of the most intensive drains on your phone's battery tank, and YouTube is usually the main culprit.

For that reason, we took a selection of our favorite flagship phones and put them on a loop of YouTube videos to test which one lasted the longest.

We put the iPhone 6S Plus, LG G5, HTC 10, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Nexus 6P and the OnePlus 3 head to head. Watch the video below to find out which phone came out top.