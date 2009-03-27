Vodafone brings back free UK Twitter texts

Mobile phone carrier Vodafone is bringing back free Twitter texts, after it struck a deal with the micro-blogging site.

The ability to do this in the UK is nothing new, but the free service was disbanded back in August.

Biz Stone, CEO of Twitter, said at the time this was due to cost: "Even with a limit of 250 messages received per week, it could cost Twitter about $1,000 per user, per year to send SMS outside of Canada, India, or the US."

Agreement with Vodafone

"Anyone in the world can update Twitter via SMS but receiving tweets on your mobile has been restricted to North America," said Vodafone in a statement. "Today, we're happy to announce an agreement between Vodafone UK and Twitter.

"The shortcode for UK Vodafone customers is 86444 and you can activate your mobile in your Twitter settings."

The deal with Vodafone means that this service is now back in the UK.

The statement continues: "Sending tweets from your mobile will be part of your normal text messaging bundle with Vodafone – there will be no extra fees.

"In fact, for the first few weeks, sending tweets won't even affect your bundle. Receiving tweets via SMS on your mobile is totally free."