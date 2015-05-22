The best Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini deals

While we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini to turn up before too long, for now if you want the Galaxy S experience in a cheaper, smaller package then the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini is your best option.

It may not have the specs of its full sized sibling, let alone those of the Samsung Galaxy S5, but it's still a more than capable little handset and it's available at some great prices, the best of which have been listed below.

EE

The Galaxy S4 Mini is a fairly cheap way to get your hands on some 4G speed and EE is the perfect partner for that, thanks to its widespread 4G coverage.

Right now you can get the S4 Mini on EE for just £18.99 per month. That's for the handset in black and it gives you 500 minutes, 500MB of data and unlimited texts. There's no upfront cost so it's £455.76 in total.

Alternatively you can get it in white with the same allowances, but the monthly price is a steeper £23.99, coming out at £575.76, so it's not worth it unless you really can't see yourself with a black phone.

Vodafone

Vodafone currently has a very appealing deal where you can get the S4 Mini in black with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data for £25 per month. There's no upfront cost and there's even a 2GB iPod Shuffle thrown in for good measure. All in all that costs £600.

If you can get by with less minutes and data (and can live without the iPod Shuffle) then you can get it substantially cheaper in purple. It's £21 per month for 300 minutes, 250MB of data and unlimited texts. There's no upfront cost and you get £140.07 cashback.

Once you factor that in the 24 month contract will cost you just £363.93, which is dirt cheap, but of course the allowances on it are very tight too.

If you'd rather not take a 24 month contract you can also get the Galaxy S4 Mini on a 12 month contract with Vodafone. This will cost you £39 per month and includes 300 minutes, 250MB of data and unlimited texts, so it's quite restrictive, but it only costs £468, which is pretty good for a 12 month tariff and it includes a free Sony DSC-W830 20.1 megapixel compact camera.

O2

Whether you fancy the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini in black or white you can get it for £28 per month on O2, alongside unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data. There's no upfront cost so that's £672 and it comes with a free Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7.0.

However if you don't mind going for a refurbished model then perhaps a better deal is for the same tariff, without the free tablet but with £308 cashback instead, bringing the overall price down to £364. That's for the phone in white.

Three

Three's biggest selling point is arguably the fact that it offers unlimited 4G data. Right now you can get the Galaxy S4 Mini with unlimited data, 600 minutes and unlimited texts for just £28 per month. There's no upfront cost so it's £672 in all.

If you can live with a data cap then you can save yourself a bit of money by getting it with 1GB of data, unlimited texts and 600 minutes for £26 per month. That comes out at £624 after 24 months, but £10 cashback takes you down to £614. It's not as good value as the deal above, but if all you need is 1GB of data then it's a better fit.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile currently has a deal for the S4 Mini in black or white with 500 minutes, unlimited texts and unlimited 3G data for £27.99 per month.

That might not sound great considering Three has a similar deal except with 4G data, but this also comes with £228 cashback, so in total it will only cost you £443.76, making it a great deal if you're not interested in 4G.

Orange

Orange has some cheap 3G deals available for the S4 Mini. It can be had in black with 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of data for £16.99 per month, alongside a £99 upfront cost. That means it's £506.76 in all.

Alternatively it can be had in white with the same allowances for £21.99 per month. Stay with us though because there's no upfront cost for this version and it comes with £156 cashback, bringing the overall price down to £371.76, so it's a better deal overall.