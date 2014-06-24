SIM-free Moto G with 4G LTE and expanded storage lands in the UK

The improved Moto G 4G, with LTE connectivity and a microSD card slot is now on sale in the UK, following its launch in the US last week.

Phones4U has claimed first dibs on the bargain handset making it available for £150 (plus a £10 top up) on pay as you go, or for £160 up front on a SIM free deal.

Contracts start from as little as £19 with a free device thrown in for good measure.

Other retailers including Amazon, Clove, Play.com and MobileFun are all listing the 8GB device, ahead of a wide June 30 release date, SIM-free from £160.

Tempting

The upgraded version of the Moto G allows storage to be expanded by 32GB with a Micro SD card, while the opportunity to obtain faster mobile data speeds could be a big pull for smartphone buyers looking for a bargain.

The 3G version of the device is available from around £130 SIM free, so the £30 up front boost will be tempting for sure.

The 4.5-inch Moto G has been a revelation since arriving on the scene late last year, bringing mid-to-high end specs for an unprecedentedly low cost, reshaping the smartphone market in the process.

Via GSM Arena