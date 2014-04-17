See why the Xperia Z2 is Sony's most stunning phone yet

Sony was the first of the Android heavyweights to reveal its 2014 flagship model but will be the last to get it onto shelves: a problem compounded by issues getting the handset out the factory door in time for its April release date.

The Xperia Z2 is now expected to hit stores in May, so for those of you who weren't able to get in your pre-orders quick enough will have to wait a little longer yet. But fret not, because we can tell you right now whether or not this should be your next mobile purchase.

Check out our Sony Xperia Z2 video review below, and for the full verdict, click here.