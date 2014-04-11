Samsung Galaxy S5 release date: where can I get it?

The Samsung Galaxy S5 release date is set for April 11 2014, and the UK's networks are clamouring to sell you the latest must-have flagship.

But where exactly should you queue and what funds should you have available in your bank account when you do?

One retailer is listing the Samsung Galaxy S5 UK price as £549.98 (having dropped it from £599.98) if you opt for a SIM-free handset, and information about other network deals is starting to trickle in.

Read our hands on Samsung Galaxy S5 review

Compare Samsung Galaxy S5 deals at the TechRadar Phonestore

We've rounded up all the information available for you and will keep this page updated - the only question now is what colour should you get?

Samsung

The Galaxy S5 is available from Samsing itself as of its April 11 release date.

Samsung's selling the handset in four colours SIM-free for £649.

EE

If you're looking to go with EE then you can order the S5 on a £37.99 per month deal with a £59.99 upfront handset cost.

You can go check out all of EE's options right here.

O2

O2's offering the S5 on pay monthly Refresh and PAYG tariffs. Deals start at £38 per month with 4G and an upfront cost of £69.99.

Jump straight onto a £49 per month contract though and you'll get the handset for free.

Vodafone

Cue the deja vu - it's also available on Vodafone, and you can order it right this minute over on the website. Vodafone is the only place you'll be able to get the gold version of the handset.

Got an old Samsung galaxy phone to hand? Trade it in and you'll be able to get the S5 for free from £37 on a Red 3G plan.

As for the 4G options, the phone starts at £42 a month (for 3GB of data) with a £19 upfront cost for the handset itself.

Virgin Media

The other big red network has announced its deals for the S5, revealing that it is available for TV, broadband and home phone customers from just £29 a month.

Virgin Media customers who pick up a Samsung Galaxy S5 earn themselves a £10 monthly saving, inclusive insurance and unlimited calls and texts to other Virgin Media mobiles.

As for the non-Virgins among you, Starter contracts begin at £39 per month with a £99 upfront handset cost. Check out the site for all the available deals.

Three

Three is selling the S5 from £38 a month with an upfront cost of £29. There's a choice of 24-month deals, though, and they come with 4G included and free 0800 calls.

Tesco Mobile

Tesco reckons it's got the S5 at the UK's most competitive price - you can get the handset for free on a £34.50/month 24-month contract, with 4G included at not extra cost. That only gets you 1GB of data though, alongside 5000 texts and 1500 minutes. Check it out here.

Phones 4U

Head over to Phones 4U and you can order the S5, with 4G prices kicking off at £47 a month with a free handset, or you can go SIM-free for £569.95 if that's more your thing. You can only order it in black on the site right now though.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone has all its deals up on the internet right now. All four colours of the phone are available and you'll pay £569.95 for the phone SIM-free.

You can also grab it on a range of networks, with 4G prices kicking off at £42 per month.

SIM-free

Unlocked Mobiles has opened its pre-orders for the Galaxy S5, and it's dropped the price from the original £599.98 to £549.98, bringing it in line with the Sony Xperia Z2.

You can also order the Galaxy S5 at Expansys, which is asking £559.99 for the phone, while Clove is offering it for £534.