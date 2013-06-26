Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini release date reveals it's arriving this weekend

We're just days away from the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini hitting shelves, and you'll be able to get your hands on it starting at £365.

The official Galaxy S4 Mini release date has been set as June 29, which is this Saturday, and Unlocked Mobiles has announced it will be offering it from then at the £365 price tag for SIM-only.

Phones4U, meanwhile, which has priced the phone a bit higher at £420, and won't be shipping preorders until Monday.

Price fight

Handtec, meanwhile, is offering the phone for £390. While Phones4U is pricing itself a little higher than the others, it's likely that it will bring it down in the near future.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini hosts a 1.7GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor with 1.5GB of RAM, a 4.3-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of Storage and an 8-megapixel camera.