Premium App Store coming soon to iPhone

Anyone who has used the iTunes App Store to look for new iPhone software will know how difficult it can be to find what you're looking for amid the dross.

And that's why we tend to believe the rumours that Apple is about to open a 'premium' area in the App Store to sell only the best iPhone games and other applications.

More money

PocketGamer says the new walled garden will offer software starting at $19.99 (£14.30) and that it will all come not from small developers, but from the major publishers like EA and Gameloft.

While the move makes sense for Apple and its desire to position the iPhone as a serious games machine – not to mention publishers wanting to charge more – it could backfire and drive away the hard core of small programmers that are so fond of Apple hardware.

Look for something official around the Apple WWDC in June.