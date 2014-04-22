Picture perfect: how to take better photos with your phone

Smartphone camera tech is as impressive as it's ever been. Today, a mobile phone can be a more than adequate replacement for a mid-range digital camera, with Sony, Apple, Samsung, Nokia and HTC all pumping top dollar into their handsets' picture-taking prowess.

Unfortunately, top dollar is exactly the amount said companies will expect you to cough up for their latest and greatest. So if you're going to drop a small fortune on a phone with top-notch camera credentials, you should probably know your way around it.

TechRadar's no-nonsense guide is packed full of easy-to-follow tips and tricks to help you get the best from your smartphone camera. Check it out below, then get out there and start snapping.