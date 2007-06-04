Hot new 3G USB modem from O2

Laptop users who are after high-speed data on the move are the target audience for O2's new Wireless USB Modem. The Wireless USB Modem, supplied by data specialist Sierra Wireless , offers users laptop, PC or Mac users 3G and HSDPA broadband speeds over suitably equipped mobile networks.

The O2 Wireless USB Modem (otherwise known as the Sierra Wireless AirCard 875U ) connects to a PC or laptop via a flip- out USB connector. On O2's network in the UK, it currently offers standard 3G data speeds of up to 384Kbps or GPRS data at up to 53.6Kbps. On HSDPA-enabled 3G networks abroad (and when O2 upgrades its 3G network to HSDPA), 3G speeds can increase to up to 3.6Mbps.

The O2 Wireless USB Modem works on any laptop running Windows 2000, XP, Vista or Mac OS X operating systems. The Wireless Modem also comes with a docking station that can sit on a desktop and plug into the back of a desk-bound PC. The Wireless USB Modem is on sale now at £120 from O2 stores and online.