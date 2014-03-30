LG G2 Mini arrives in Europe with a not-so-mini price-tag

4.7-inches of 'Mini' could be yours for about three hundred notes

When LG finally jumped on the little brother bandwagon with its "me too" LG G2 Mini smartphone at MWC last month, it left us a little cold.

Not only was it not-that-mini at 4.7-inches, but it also promised specs that paled in relation to handsets like the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact and the long-standing HTC One Mini and Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini.

What leaves us colder still is the just-announced European pricetag for the device, revealed by retailers before it goes on sale at the beginning of April.

In multiple European countries (the UK not being one of them), the phone is up for grabs for $350, that's around £289 in proper money and it's somewhat steep for a phone offering lower mid-range specs.

Today's standards...

The LG G2 Mini brings a lower end 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon (Cortex-A7 CPU) processor into play, while the screen resolution is only qHD 960 x 540.

There's also, by today's standards, a miserly 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, an 8-megapixel camera and a 1.3-megapixel front facing snapper.

UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but smartphone fans get more bang from their buck from the budget Moto G phone, let alone the Xperia Z1 Compact or those other, more diminutive, devices from the big boys.

For all its sins the LG G2 Mini does bring Android 4.4 KitKat to the party. Check out our review

Via GSM Arena