LG G Flex 2 might be cheaper than you'd expect

LG hasn't officially revealed the price of its curvy new smartphone, but that hasn't stopped retailers from listing it, and it looks like we might now have a better idea of what the cost will be.

Amazon Germany has put the phone up for pre-order at €599, which equates to roughly £469 / $707 / AU$869, which actually isn't too bad for a brand new flagship. We expect most big hitters like the Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One (M9) will cost a fair bit more.

Given that you can already pre-order the LG G Flex 2 this is presumably more than just a provisional price and it's direct from Amazon Germany, so it's a major, reputable retailer, all of which are good signs that this is what the G Flex 2 will officially launch for in Germany.

Of course there's no guarantee that you'll be able to do a direct conversion for other regions, but it still gives us a good idea of what sort of price it's likely to be. Unfortunately the listing doesn't give any hint of when the phone might ship.

UK buyers looking for an LG G Flex 2 may be limited in their options though, as for the first six weeks Vodafone will exclusively be stocking the handset, but as yet the red network has given no indication of price or availability.