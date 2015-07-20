It's all wireless for Best Innovation at the TechRadar Phone Awards

One of the highlights of working on TechRadar is the opportunity to see the top new technology coming through. There's always new, exciting and sometimes revolutionary tech coming into the fold, and this year has been no exception.

That's why we've created the Best Innovation award at the TechRadar Awards 2015. This one is all about the tech that's going to make awesome things more awesome in the mobile world as we head into 2016.

Our judges sat down and discussed the latest technology and managed to whittle down all the nominations to a shortlist of just six technologies. The criteria was it had to be available in the last year and had to do something truly innovative.

Be sure to check out the rest of our TechRadar Phone Week coverage, but before that check out the shortlist below.

PS4 Remote Play

Sony has the best selling console of the current generation in the form of the PlayStation 4 and if you pair it up with a Sony phone you can play it on that too. You just need to be on the same Wi-Fi connection, have a controller and hook it up with your PS4; then you've got a livestream coming straight to your phone.

Snapdragon Sense ID

Qualcomm released a brand new fingerprint technology earlier this year called Snapdragon Sense ID. It uses a 3D image of your fingerprint for a more accurate and secure unlocking experience. Sadly it's not featured on any phones just yet but we're hoping it will soon.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Not the phone, but a curved screen that the masses knows about - we could have picked the Galaxy Note Edge too. But the Galaxy S6 Edge is a beautiful, iconic and revolutionary design that is bound to change the look of phones in years to come.

Apple Pay

Apple has gone big with contactless payments and you can now use the service in the UK. Add in your card to Passbook and you can pay on any contactless terminal across the country.

Apple Pay isn't innovative in terms of tech, but the key thing is brings contactless payments through your phone to the masses for the first time.

Samsung Gear VR

The second version of the Samsung Gear VR was announced at MWC 2015 this year alongside the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. It offers VR experiences on a budget; just throw your phone into the helmet and you'll be able to get jiggy with some easy VR games - and movies too.

Ikea Wireless Furniture

Imagine if you could just place your phone on your desk and it'd be charging whilst you work or play. Well, there's no need to imagine any longer as the Swedish furniture producer Ikea has created tables and desks for everyone where you can just sling your phone down and start charging.

It might not sound like much, but it's a massive step forward in making wireless charging part of our everyday lives.

Samsung double wireless charging

Samsung had an innovative year and its third inclusion on this list is perhaps the most impressive.

The double-wireless charging technology was featured on the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge meaning you can charge up the new flagship devices quickly without even plugging it in... no matter which type of standard you happen to find.

It's especially impressive given how thin the phone is - if the annoying fact there are two wireless charging standards is to disappear, this is a big help.