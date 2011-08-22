Trending
 

HTC Evo 3D finally goes on sale in the UK

Coming to the Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy

The HTC Evo 3D is alive and kicking in the UK and available to get your hands on now.

The Carphone Warehouse and Best Buy have announced pre-order is now online for the dimensionally-advanced handset for a next-day delivery and confirmed an HTC Evo 3D UK release date of 6 September to buy it in person

However, it's not going to be cheap - the Evo 3D will set you back £36 per month on a (likely) two year deal - far more than the HTC Sensation, which comes in at £30 per calendar unit.

Phone from the flames

There was a worry that the HTC Evo 3D wouldn't be available on contract in the UK after Vodafone pulled out of a deal to stock the handset citing delays of the device last month.

But it looks like fans of the third dimension will now get their wish and can try out a 3D screen complete with HTC's Sense UI (which sadly doesn't manage to pop out of the display too, despite offering 3D animations).

Be warned though: it's not the best 3D phone on the market according to our HTC Evo 3D review, as that title belongs to the LG Optimus 3D - our in-depth look at the phone noted: "The idea of 3D on a phone has potential, but it's not as good for overall smartphone use as the Samsung Galaxy S2."

