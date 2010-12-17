Free PlayStation app heading to iPhone and Android

While the world awaits official news of the PSP phone, Sony has announced the imminent release of a free PlayStation app for iPhone and Android users.

The app will be available on Apple iOS 4 or above and any Android version 1.6 (Donut) or higher.

Read more: Sony A8F OLED (KD-55AF8) review

In version 1.0, users can check their achievements and keep an eye on friends' online statuses, as well as receive news of updates to PlayStation hardware and a feed from the PlayStation Europe blog.

No games to play

Unlike Windows Phone 7's Xbox Live hub, however, the PlayStation app won't offer any PlayStation games to play on your handset in version 1.0.

With a release date no more accurate than "soon", the PlayStation app will be available to iPhone and Android users in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and The Netherlands.

Sony is already hard at work on the next version of the app, promising "tons more features" to come in the next few months.

Via PlayStation Blog and EuroDroid