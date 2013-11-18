Check out this picture of the Sony Xperia Z1s stood next to the Z1

That Sony Xperia Z1S refuses to remain hidden - even Sony's let slip - and the phone has now popped up sat next to its older sibling.

The Z1s was shot next to the Xperia Z1 to give some clearer comparison on the size, and while we can't verify if this is the real deal it does agree with everything we've seen so far.

The person who posted the image also claimed that the phone will have an IPS display instead of Sony's usual TFT panels.

From A to Z1

So far all things are pointing to the phone having a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

It also looks set to have its older sibling's 20.7MP camera and share its waterproof and dustproof exterior.

Mostly the hardware is pretty similar to the "regular" model then - although, as the new picture shows, the Z1 will arrive with a smaller screen. A 4.3-inch 720p display is what's currently rumoured, since you're asking.

Via Intomobile