Apple: iPhone 6S battery life won't suffer due to different A9 chips

While the new iPhones carry new A9 processors, there's been increasing concern over the last few days regarding the phones' battery performance due to the chip being sourced from two different companies, TSMC and Samsung.

Users have been comparing the chip made by TSMC to the one made by Samsung. These silicon sleuths say phones with the TSMC processor has a longer battery life.

In response Apple has released a statement (via Ars Technica), saying that the battery life performance between the two chip types in "real-world usage" varies little.

"Our testing and customer data show the actual battery life of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, even taking into account variable component differences, vary within just 2% to 3% of each other."

"Certain manufactured lab tests which run the processors with a continuous heavy workload until the battery depletes are not representative of real-world usage, since they spend an unrealistic amount of time at the highest CPU performance state," Apple explained.

"It's a misleading way to measure real-world battery life."

Apple also said the A9 chip (which it designed) meets the company's "highest standards for providing incredible performance and deliver great battery life," regardless of the iPhone model.

We've gotten in touch with Apple to ask for further details on the matter, but it should also be noted that many of the components found within the two iPhones are sourced from different companies, not just the processor.