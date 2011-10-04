Apple iPhone 4S UK release date announced

Apple has announced that the iPhone 4S UK release date will be 14 October, with pre-orders opening on 7 October.

While it might not be the most mind-boggling of updates, we're sure to see swarms of people heading down to their local Apple Store instead of, you know, working.

You can check out our iPhone 4S video preview, complete with a look at the new voice controlled Siri software:

The new iPhone might look familiar – that's because it rocks the same design as the existing iPhone 4 but, Apple insists, its inside that counts.

There you'll find an A5 dualcore processor, as well as beefed up battery life and a new antenna system.

Apple has also updated the camera with an 8MP sensor and the ability to record full HD video (1080p).

Siri-us Black

The headline feature, at least in Apple's eyes, is the voice-controlled Siri assistant app, which can answer questions, make appointments and write text messages all based on vocal commands.

Unfortunately, we've seen neither hide nor hair of the fabled iPhone 5, leaving many Apple fans disappointed.

Vodafone, T-Mobile and Orange have all announced that they'll be ranging the iPhone 4S in the UK; pricing is to stay the same as the iPhone 4.