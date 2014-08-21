5.5-inch iPhone 6 leaked and shown alongside 4.7-inch model

We've seen a whole bunch of images supposedly showing the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 or parts of it, but sightings of the 5.5-inch model have been relatively thin on the ground.

Here's a new shot of it though, showing the shell alongside the 4.7-inch phones shell. The image was obtained by BestTechInfo and supposedly comes straight from the Apple supply chain in China.

It essentially looks like a larger version of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, as you'd expect and from the image it looks like both versions are exceedingly slim.

That's no surprise. Going by previous rumours the 4.7-inch model will be 7mm thick while the 5.5-inch version might be just 6.7mm.

The 5.5-inch iPhone 6 shell? (credit: BestTechInfo)

The waiting game

While this new image adds further evidence to the existence of the long-rumoured 5.5-inch iPhone 6, the information that accompanies it suggests we might be waiting a while for it.

According to BestTechInfo's source there was a "very limited" number of back housing components for the 5.5-inch model at the factory where this one was obtained and it's "unlikely" that it will see a September release.

We've heard suggestions in the past that the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 might be facing delays, so this all lines up. So if you've got your heart set on the iPhablet you might have to wait just a little bit longer.