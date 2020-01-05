Phew! BT has brought back generous pre-paid Mastercards with its broadband deals

BT Broadband was completely off message over Christmas. Despite being the season of generosity and goodwill to all men, the UK's most popular internet provider withdrew its handy little freebie that made it such a good choice for broadband deals during the rest of 2019.

But thankfully BT has seen the error of its ways and brought back its Reward Cards for 2020. So that's a very attractive pre-paid credit card up to the value of £80, that you can use to buy pretty much whatever you please online or in store anywhere that Mastercard is accepted.

So wish plan should you choose? Well you can see everything that the ISP has to offer if you visit our dedicated BT Broadband deals comparison. In our view, the best value comes in the form of its Superfast Fibre plan - with average speeds of 50Mb for less than £28.99 per month. That represents downloads a good 2MB per second faster than most companies' entry-level fibre, and should mean seamless streaming, too. Plus, there's a £70 Reward Card by way of an extra bonus.

Cast your eyes downwards for more information (or call 0800-587-1366 to discuss your options with an advisor), or scroll even further to discover which other internet providers are offering BT the sternest competition in the UK at the moment.

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £70 Reward Card

While BT is consistently one of the best value broadband providers out there, these hefty pre-paid Mastercards make them even better. The one off-putting thing may be the length of the contract, as these keep you hooked in for the next two years. Mind you, at this price, who's complaining?!

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £34.99pm + £80 Reward Card

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also alas, bigger price. For £34.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to less than £33 a month after the £80 reward card.

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £38.99pm + £70 Reward Card + 6 months Amazon Prime Video

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport and a £70 Mastercard. You can get all of this for £38.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - but it feels like a worthwhile price for this many features.

BT Broadband | 24 months | Avg. speed 10Mb | Weekend calls | £19.99 upfront | £24.99pm + £40 BT reward card

We understand why people tend to gravitate to BT Broadband deals - BT remains a trusted name and is the ISP you'll see most in UK homes. £24.99 per month is more than some other providers charge but you do get a pre-paid Mastercard to sweeten the deal. Plus the inclusion of unlimited UK weekend calls is generous, too.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

