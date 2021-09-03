OnePlus sale offers up to £100 off all handsets including 9, 9 Pro and Nord 2

OnePlus offers customers some of the best android phones on the market, and right now, the brand is playing host to a fall sale on their website, offering big savings on its range of smartphones and accessories.

The OnePlus discount code deals available on the website provide customers with either £10 off £400, £50 off £600, or £100 off £1000. By entering either 400SAVE10, 600SAVE50, or 1000SAVE100 on your basket total, you can secure a great bargain off any products on the website.

While we’re anticipating the potential release of the OnePlus 9T in either September or October, in the meantime you can save some money on whichever OnePlus device you like, including the latest OnePlus 9 Pro or the OnePlus Nord 2. As the discount code deals apply to the whole basket, you can also add on any accessories, including phone cases, headphones, and even the OnePlus watch.

We’ve listed below a selection of some of the best OnePlus devices to give you an idea of what these discount codes can offer you.



OnePlus Fall Sale: see the cheapest

One Plus Nord 2: Up to £10 off with 400SAVE10

Claim £10 off the popular OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone and bag the device for just £459 instead of £469. With 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 50 MP triple camera the OnePlus Nord 2 has an impressive spec boasting fast charging, and strong performance. And, with this latest online sale, you can bag this mid-range device for even less.

OnePlus 9: Up to £50 off with 600SAVE50

The OnePlus 9 provides great performance, impressive battery life, and an all-around top spec for the price. By applying one of the discount codes, you can save £50 off this premium device, taking it down to just £579 instead of the regular price of £629. Or, if you fancy any add-ons, OnePlus currently has up to 50% off a range of accessories including phone cases and accessory bundle deals so it's worth checking out to make the most of this discount code.

One Plus 9 Pro and All-in Bundle: Up to £100 off with 1000SAVE100

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the top-tier latest flagship phone featuring the all-powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset and 12GB of RAM, ensuring fast and smooth performance. This device usually retails for £929 for 256GB of storage, so you’ll need something else in your basket to get it up to that £1000 mark. We recommend checking out the OnePlus 9 Pro bundle deal which includes a phone case, bullets earphones, warp charge 65 power adapter, and Type-C cable for just £88.26 extra.

And remember, every single one of OnePlus’ phones is part of this sale, including accessories and pretty much everything across the store, as long as your basket qualifies for one of the discount codes. So if you want to upgrade to a bigger storage size or add on a pair of earphones, then the discount amount will still be deducted when you enter one of the three options at the checkout. You’ll find the following phones (and more) are also included in the OnePlus sale:



