OnePlus 8T is now on sale in the UK, and here's where you can buy it

The OnePlus 8T was unveiled last Wednesday at a virtual launch event from the company, and now if you live in the UK you're able to buy the phone for yourself.

If you've previously pre-ordered the OnePlus 8T, you should already have your device or it should arrive later today (October 20). Those looking to buy fresh can find a variety of deals just below.

Both OnePlus and John Lewis already have the phone on sale, and we're expecting further retailers to join soon.

You can buy the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant - the one that costs £549 - in Lunar Silver, or you can get the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant in an Aquamarine Green color for £649.

If you've found this article while you live in the US, you'll be able to buy the phone from October 23. Those in Australia won't be able to buy the device as OnePlus doesn't sell its phones there.

We gave the OnePlus 8T a 4.5 star review praising it for a strong battery and great display. There are a few cut corners to make a cheaper phone than most flagships, but if you like the look of this device we expect it'll be a great choice for you.