OnePlus 8 is now available to buy, with perhaps a free goodie thrown in too

If you'd been waiting patiently for the OnePlus 8 release date, you won't have to sit twiddling your thumbs for any longer, because the phone is now available to buy alongside its Pro sibling.

After launching exactly a week earlier, you can now pick up the OnePlus 8 series of phones in different places depending on your region, with specific providers getting exclusivity in certain regions.

Depending on where you buy your OnePlus 8 phone, you might actually get a little extra for free - certain retailers are bundling the Bullets Wireless 2 wireless headphones in with the phone at no extra cost, so shop around to see if you can find any retailers doing so in your region.

Since so many phone companies are postponing phone launches or release dates due to the ongoing global situation, there are fewer new devices hitting the digital shelves, so the OnePlus 8 has less competition than it would have had in other years.

So if you're looking for a new (and recently released) smartphone, it might be one of your only options.

What is the OnePlus 8?

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, and that's boosted up to 6.78-inches and 1440 x 3168 for the Pro model. That latter phone also has a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch better than the 90Hz of the standard OnePlus 8.

Both phones use the Snapdragon 865 chipset for top-end processing power, and they're both also 5G phones, so if you're looking for next-gen connectivity the OnePlus 8 could be one of the most affordable options.

In terms of cameras the base device has a 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro snapper, and the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto and 5MP depth-sensing camera, so it's certainly a well-rounded photography machine. Both also have 16MP front-facing cameras.

The OnePlus 8 has a 4,300mAh power pack and that's increased to 4,510mAh on the Pro, and both have 30W charging. However the Pro also has 30W wireless and 3W reverse wireless charging, so you can use it to power up other devices.

If these phones sound intriguing to you, you can check out their prices in your region below: