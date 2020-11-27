One of the best PS5 headsets is down to its lowest ever price in this Black Friday deal

If you’re searching for Black Friday PS5 deals, one of the best PS4 headsets is on sale right now, and its compatible with PS5 (though you'll need a HDMI adapter to enable game/voice balance), PS4 and PC.

The Astro A50 wireless gaming headset is now just £199.99 at Amazon, which is saving of £92.96, and the lowest price it's ever been in the UK. For that reason, we're doubt it will stay in stock for long.

While the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset continues to be extremely hard to find, but it's not the only pair of cans that can deliver 3D Audio on PS5. If a headset is able to connect to the controller via the 3.5mm port, or if it communicates with the PS5 wirelessly like the Astro A50s, you'll be able to experience Sony's new spatial audio tech.

The Astro A50 also come with quite a few advantages over Sony's headset. You can select three types of equalizer, which can be tweaked and changed using the desktop app, and enjoy 15+ hours of battery life. The Astro brand is also renowned for delivering deep bass, crisp mids and a comfortable fit.

Black Friday Astro A50 deal

Astro A50 wireless gaming headset + charging base station: £292.95 £199.99 at Amazon

Explosive sound and a super comfortable fit, the Astro A50s are rightly regarded as one of the best gaming headphones on the market. These cans are completely wireless, and you'll always have power thanks to the clever base station which charges the headset while you're away. View Deal

Alternatives you should consider

Not a fan of Astro headsets? Check out these great wireless and wired alternatives below.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset: £132.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on this excellent wireless gaming headset from SteelSeries. With it's superb Discord-certified microphone and innovative ski-band, you'll be heard loud and clear and never worry about fatigue from a headset again. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset: £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon

Get a wireless headset that's compatible with the PS5 for under £75 with this deal from Amazon. With a detachable Discord certified mic and high-performance speaker drivers, this is a great PS5 headset alternative. View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.99 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a £5 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

