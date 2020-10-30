OLED TV price cut: nab this 65-inch Ambilight TV deal ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals are only just starting to get underway, but this 2019 OLED TV from Philips may be the one for you.

The Philips OLED+934 was the company's flagship OLED last year, and it's just seen a huge price cut for its 65-inch model. The 4K HDR TV is now retailing for just £1,999, making for a £499 discount off its original RRP.

What's more is that you're getting a built-in soundbar for the price, meaning you won't have to search around for a suitable sound system to connect the television to. The soundbar is supplied by Philips' ongoing audio partner Bowers & Wilkins, and boasts a respectable 50W output in a 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound system, including upward-firing speakers to give some real height and dimension to those movie soundtracks.

When we reviewed the set, we only found a few niggling complaints, such as the lack of Freeview Play (the UK broadcaster service), and a slight dampening to the sound on lower frequencies. But these won't be deal breakers for most, and for us the main issue was the price – which has now been brought to a much more manageable level.

It's worth noting you'll get both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision too, unlike some TV brands that tend to stick to one or the other.

It's worth noting that this Philips set has a 2020 successor: the Philips OLED+935. The new model comes with a host of advancements, including a jump up to a 120Hz panel, rather than the 60Hz panel used by the OLED+934.

It's worth noting, too, that Philips' 2020 models add in AI processing to their P5 chip, which brings the picture onscreen to new heights of "precision and naturalism", especially for HDR pictures, as we said in our review.

In both models the bass can be a bit reluctant to get involved, but it's still a premium audio experience from a trusted audio partner. If you have an existing sound system or soundbar you're really into, though, it might be smarter to get a TV that doesn't have such developed built-in audio.

You'll find plenty more OLED TV deals and cheap 4K TV sales available if this one doesn't take your fancy. With many a Black Friday TV deal in the weeks to come, you can be sure there'll be big discounts ahead, and this is just the start.

