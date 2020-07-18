Now is the ideal time to invest in Sky's fibre broadband deals with no upfront costs

Sky remains one of the UK's most popular ISPs, giving competition to the likes of BT and Virgin. And if you're looking to get your hands on broadband deals from Sky, we've got an offer here to help you save on the cost.

Right now, Sky has cut all of the upfront costs on its Superfast broadband package. While that's already a £20 saving, the internet giant has also brought the monthly fee down to just £26 a monthas well.

While there are other, cheaper fibre broadband deals out there, this is the cheapest we've seen from Sky in a long time. It also offers slightly faster speeds than most with an average of 59Mb.

With all of that taken into account, now is the perfect time to invest in Sky broadband deals. You can find out more below:

This online exclusive Sky broadband deal:

Sky Superfast Broadband | 18 months | 60Mb avg speeds | Line rental inc. | £19.95 FREE upfront | £26 per month

Sky has stripped away all of its upfront costs leaving you with just £26 a month to pay - a couple of quid down from its usual price. That is an excellent price to be paying for speeds averaging 60Mb, especially from a brand that is notoriously expensive!

What other broadband deals are there?

There are plenty of great internet offers right now. BT, for example, has its Fibre 1 plan with speeds averaging 51Mb for just £29.99. On top of that, BT throws in a £70 Mastercard for a bit of extra value.

Another strong offer comes from Plusnet, offering the UK's cheapest price on fibre internet. It costs just £22.99 a month but also throws in a £75 Mastercard, effectively bringing your costs right down to just £18.82.