Noise-cancelling headphones deals: listen in peace without the high price tag

Noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for when you want to lose yourself in your music without any distractions – but they can be pricey. However, these Prime Day deals prove that you don't have to break the bank in your quest for audio nirvana.

Our top deal in the US is on the Sony WH-1000XM4 (AKA the best headphones you can buy today), which have been reduced from $348 to $248, saving you $100.

There are great deals in the UK, too, with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 being discounted from £349.95 to £209, which is the lowest price we've seen so far. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for noise-cancelling headphones deals in your region).

It's not just about over-ear headphones, either. There are plenty of fantastic deals on noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, from the Apple AirPods Pro to the Jabra Elite 85t, meaning there's a Prime Day headphones deal out there for everyone.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals on Prime Day in the US

The best headphones of 2021 get a rare discount Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – These wireless headphones deliver excellent noise-cancellation and surprisingly great sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design. We think they're amazing and they can proudly claim their place at the top of our best headphones of 2021 list.View Deal

AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - We haven't seen the AirPods Pro drop down to this $189.99 position for a long time - they've been stuck at $199 for a few months now. However, you've got another chance to grab these premium ANC earbuds for an extra $10 off right now. Move fast, though, because these are likely to sell out.

View Deal

Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon's Prime Day sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $79.99. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

View Deal

Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $369 $290.76 at Amazon

Save $79 – With an expansive, convincing sound, sturdy build, and good ANC, the Aonic 50 are well worth considering if you need a pair of great-sounding over-ear headphones. View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N earbuds: $199.99 $88 at Amazon

Save $111 – If you need music to get you through your workout and enjoy sitting back and relaxing to your favorite albums, these true wireless earbuds could be perfect for you. With sweat-resistance, active noise cancellation, and support for Sony's spatial audio format 360 Reality Audio this earbuds deal is one you won't want to miss out on.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were only released earlier this year, and this $30 discount has been seen a handful of times since then. That means this $169.99 sales price is unlikely to be beaten in next week's Prime Day headphone deals, especially since these buds have never dipped below this position in their short time on the market so far.

View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N headphones: $248 $118 at Amazon

Save $130 – These wireless headphones deliver overpowering bass and incorporate balanced mids and detailed highs. For noise-canceling headphones they have an impressive battery life and a strong audio quality. That's great value especially considering Amazon has dropped them back down to their lowest price yet today.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t: $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $60 – The fantastic Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds are back down to their lowest price ever on Amazon US and with their great audio capabilities and powerful active noise cancellation you won't find many reasons to not pick these up.View Deal

Beats Studio 3: $349.95 $199 at Amazon

Save $150.95 - While this price dropped to a record low of $169, this is still a great deal on the Beats Studio 3, which come with noise cancellation, a 22-hour battery life, and an eye-catching design.

View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

Save $100 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with $100 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. View Deal

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals on Prime Day in the UK

Incredible ANC with a huge discount Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £209 at Amazon

Save £140.95 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with £140 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. This is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones, so you should snap it up while you can.

View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC: £89.99 £49.95 at Amazon

Save £40 - If you're after something on the cheaper side but don't want to give up features like active noise cancellation the JBL Tune 600BTNC offer up excellent value for money at £49.95. We grabbed a pair of these over Black Friday last year and they offer a surprising level of audio quality considering their budget price point.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £50 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these excellent earbuds, and they come with a good battery life, compact build, comfy fit, and active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t: £219 £179 at Amazon

Save £40 – The fantastic Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds have just edged past the previous all-time-low price, and with their great audio capabilities and powerful active noise cancellation you won't find many reasons to not pick these up.

View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones: £159 £89 at Amazon

Save £70 - This is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones. That means you're getting a great pair of cups with excellent sound, good noise cancellation and a comfy fit to boot.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones: £199.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have already beaten their Prime Day price last year, with an additional £20 discount offering up a new record low. That means these are an excellent buy.

View Deal

Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: £339 £210 at Amazon

Save £129 – Need a pair of great-sounding over-ear headphones? These Shure headphones come with active noise cancellation, a reassuringly sturdy build, and excellent audio performance.View Deal

AirPods Pro: £249 £187.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds at Amazon, however you will find them for £179 at Laptops Direct. It's worth remembering that you're paying £5 for delivery here, though, so we would keep a close eye on this device in next week's offers to make sure you're getting the best price possible - Amazon may well match that £179 sales price.

View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Save £60 – Available in white and black, these brilliant wireless earbuds offer great noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and clear voice calls – and an IPX4 water resistance rating means you can use them while working out.View Deal

