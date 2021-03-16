New M1 MacBook Air reaches lowest price yet in Amazon UK's latest MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air deals are back this week at Amazon UK with the lowest price we've seen yet on the latest M1 256GB version - now just £939.97 (was £999).

The newest Apple MacBook Air M1 is our current top-rated choice over at our best laptops buyers guide and subsequently a pretty easy recommendation when there's a MacBook deal like this at Amazon. While we haven't seen huge price cuts as of yet, this is the best one so far and is sure to prove rather popular given how well-received the new Apple MacBooks have been.

The new M1 processor in particular gives these newest machines a real edge over their Intel-based predecessors and rivals right now - in power, and especially power efficiency. Being essentially a mobile processor means Apple has been able to make this latest Air a fanless machine with 11-hours of battery life. You'd think all that would mean a trade-off in performance but amazingly that's not the case - these MacBook Airs can keep up with all but the most expensive of Intel-based Windows machines. Subsequently, this MacBook deal at Amazon is surprisingly good value and a top-buy for anyone looking for a new premium laptop.

M1 MacBook Air deals at Amazon UK

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): £999 £939.97 at Amazon

Save £59 - Back on sale this week at Amazon and for its lowest price yet is the stunning Apple MacBook Air - quite possibly the best 'entry-level' Apple laptop yet. With the latest M1 processor, this 256GB SSD model packs in way more power than you'd think for such a thin laptop. It's so powerful, in fact, that it'll give even the most powerful Windows ultrabook a run for its money on both productivity and casual tasks. View Deal

