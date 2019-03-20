New AirPods 2 launch with better battery and hands-free "Hey Siri" feature

After months of speculation, Apple has launched new-and-refreshed AirPods 2 true wireless headphones, boasting improved battery life, smart Siri assistant functionality and an optional wireless charging case.

At first glance, the new AirPods 2 look very similar to the original Apple AirPods. Again, they're completely cable free, drawing battery from a pillbox-like charging case, with stem-like protrusions from the buds. But the next-gen improvements are under the hood.

First up is a newly-designed H1 chip which Apple has built specifically for the headphones. It improved connectivity pairing times, as well as the efficiency of the battery life, which Apple claims will give you 50 percent more hands-free talk time. The original AirPods offered 5 hours of use, with a total 24 hours of battery life when taking into consideration their charging case, for comparison.

