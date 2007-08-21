Print wire-free with Lexmark's Wi-Fi range

Lexmark has announced three additions to its wireless printing range - the X6570, X7550, and X4850. All three are all-in-one models that boast scan and fax capabilities.

Aimed at home professionals and other more advanced users, each one can easily connect to your existing wireless network, so every computer in the home can communicate with a given printer and print as necessary. The printers also include plus media readers.

In a statement made today, Paul Rooke, Lexmark executive vice president and president of its Consumer Printer Division, explained the need for more business-focused printing solutions. He said that "Lexmark's new all-in-ones deliver business-class productivity with the added advantages of wireless to help busy professionals get more done quickly, easily and affordably."

The X6570 features fax, scan and print features with print speeds of up to 28 black pages per minute and 24ppm in colour. The X7550 is slightly faster with an estimated 30ppm and 27ppm for black and colour printing respectively. The X7550 also features an LCD display for viewing and editing photos on the fly, while the X4850 allows for double-sided printing along with its 2.4-inch LCD display.

The X6570 and X7550 will be available in September, but look for the X4850 in December. The X4850 and X6570 will retail for £130, while the X7550 will be priced at £170.