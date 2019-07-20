Netflix drops the first trailer for its upcoming Witcher series

Feast your eyes on this, Witcher fans: Netflix has pushed out the first trailer for the upcoming TV show that's based on the popular stories by Andrzej Sapkowski (and that have also spawned a classic series of games),

So what have we got here? Some monsters, some dramatic special effects, some impressive looking locations, and some pretty brooding looks by leading man Henry Cavill (of Superman and Mission: Impossible fame).

We've been waiting for the TV series to appear for a couple of years now and our patience is going to be rewarded very soon – there's no official launch date for the show, but Netflix has confirmed it'll be streaming before the end of the year.

Other stars you can expect to see on screen are Freya Allan playing Ciri, Anya Chalotra playing Yennefer, and Anna Shaffer playing Triss Merigold. Check out the trailer in all its glory below.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and her team look to have crafted a rich and immersive fantasy world for The Witcher to play out in – although trailers can be deceiving, we'd say this one looks very promising.

Sapkowski is on board as a creative consultant, so we're expecting the show to follow the short stories and novel fairly closely. The trailer suggests the origin stories of Ciri and Yennefer are going to be crucial to the action.

And action there will be it seems – this two-minute clip shows our protagonist facing off against a variety of foes in a variety of different forms. Stick around to the end for perhaps the most dramatic shot of the trailer.

If you're completely new to the Witcher franchise, it centers on the adventures of mutated monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (played by Cavill). The original books have already been adapted into a Polish television series.