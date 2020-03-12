Need cheap fibre broadband deals? Vodafone is looking like a top choice

Your current internet plan coming to an end? If you just want something cheap and fast from your next option then Vodafone seems to be coming out on top right now, hitting both of those categories perfectly.

Vodafone offers two fibre plans - Superfast Fibre 1 and Superfast Fibre 2. Go with the cheaper Fibre 1 and you'll be landing speeds averaging 35Mb for £21.95 (or £19.95 for existing Vodafone customers). That makes this one of the cheapest fibre plans around.

Live in a bigger household or just find yourself inundated with downloads? The Superfast Fibre 2 plan could be a better fit, with speeds averaging 63Mb for £23.95 (or £21.95 for existing customers).

We've listed both of these Vodafone offers and the closest competitor broadband deals below so you can find the best fitting option for you right now.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95pm (or £19.95 for existing Vodafone customers)

The cheaper of the two options, if you already have a phone contract with Vodafone you will be paying just £19.95 a month. That makes this one of the cheapest fibre broadband deals around right now. The £21.95 most customers will pay still falls in as one of the cheapest offers out there.

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.95pm (or £21.95 for existing Vodafone customers)

Just £2 a month more gets you Vodafone's Superfast 2 broadband package. This has only gone up by 95p a month from its market-leading price we saw before meaning it still tops the market. If you want a faster fibre package, this will be the one to go for.

What other broadband deals are there right now?

Vodafone not fitting exactly what you were looking for? Luckily, there are a number of other great broadband deals out there. Don't need fibre speeds? The Post Office can land you internet for just £15.90 - the UK's cheapest plan.

What about alternative fibre plans? Two other options stand out above the rest - BT and Plusnet. Go with BT's Superfast Fibre plan and you'll be paying £28.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb. This deal also comes with an £80 reward card.

The other option is Plusnet. With Plusnet, you'll be getting speeds averaging 36Mb while only paying £22.99. That price is lowered further by the £70 Mastercard on offer.

