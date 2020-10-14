Nab a 4K HDR TV bargain with this TCL 50C715K 50-inch QLED television deal

The Prime Day deals 2020 sales are a great place to find a new television, and Amazon's range of 4K HDR TVs are offering great discounts again this year.

You can usually find TCL models at the budget end of the scale, but add in a Prime Day discount and they get very tempting. Just check out the TCL 50C715K below, complete not only with top high dynamic range specifications, but also built-in Amazon Alexa voice control for changing channels and volume levels with just voice power alone.

TCL 50C715K 50 Inch QLED Television: £399.99 (£100 / 20% off) at Amazon

This well spec'd TV ticks every box at the 50-inch mark, thanks to its quality QLED panel, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision-compatible HDR. Equipped with Freeview Play, it's even got Alexa voice command control built in.

View Deal

Shop all the Amazon Prime Day deals here

TCL may be an up and coming brand in the UK, but it's a giant of the US television market, where it's one of the most popular makes of television in the nation.

Though TCL televisions may not always have class leading picture quality, they punch well above their weight in terms of the price point they sit at, making the Prime Day sales price an excellent opportunity to get top end specs like HDR visuals, smart home connectivity and more at a price that won't leave you completely out of pocket.

More 4K TV deals

Like the idea of a TCL TV, but perhaps not this precise model, or screen size? We've put together some of the best prices on other TCL TV models below from retailers around the world, automatically filtered for your local zone.

Other top Amazon device deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.