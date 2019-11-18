Motorola Razr 2019’s European price confirmed, and it’s not cheap

Motorola has revealed the European price for its Motorola Razr 2019 folding phone, and it's set to cost €1599 (about £1360, AU$2600).

We've previously heard that those in the US will be able to buy the phone for $1,500.

Those in the UK will be able to buy the handset exclusively on EE, but we don't currently know the exact SIM-free price for those in the UK. We also don't have any information on contract prices.

Exactly when you'll be able to buy the phone in Europe is currently unclear too, but some markets will be able to pre-order the Motorola Razr 2019 from December. We know for certain that the phone will be coming to the UK and Italy at some point in 2020.

The Motorola Razr 2019 is also set to get a two-year warranty for those in Europe.

That's double what is offered in the US, while Motorola told press that it would also offer "a world class package" for those who have issues with the phone when the warranty has ended.