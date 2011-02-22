iPhone 5 also hit by delays, says analyst

Apple may not launch the iPhone 5 until September 2011, according to a note from an analyst who cites components and late orders for the hold up.

It's a bleak day for Apple fans, with the iPhone 5 delay rumours coming hot on the heels of a similar report of delays to the iPad 2.

The iPhone 5 had been anticipated to launch in June/July this year, following Apple's previous product upgrade cycles.

Summer days drifting away

However, Craig Berger, an analyst at FBR Capital Markets, has heard otherwise.

He said in a note today, "For the iPhone 5, we continue to hear that a July launch is unlikely, with various casing suppliers and touch suppliers still ramping up, with some chip vendors not having yet received firm iPhone 5 orders, and with other sockets like the image sensor… still in flux.

"Given these factors, we think a September launch is more likely, off from Apple's traditional iPhone launch schedule, but giving the firm more time to enhance its next-generation instant communications on the phone."

Whether there's any real truth to these suppositions is anyone's guess, but since Apple's found it nigh on impossible to reproduce the iPhone 4 in white, we suppose that anything is possible.

Via Yahoo Finance