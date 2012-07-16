WIN! A new iPad and a Tivizen receiver from Humax

Humax, the digital TV recorder specialist, is making it easy to watch live TV when you're out and about with the Tivizen Dongle.

There's no need for Wi-Fi or 3G as the Tivizen receives and transmits live digital TV directly to your smartphone or tablet. Simply plug the Tivizen Dongle into your Phone, iPod Touch or iPad and download the free app to scan for available channels.

The Tivizen offers a personalised viewing experience, with adjustable volume and screen sizes, with an on-screen menu and added details on programme information.

The compact, palm-sized Dongle weighs just 68g and slips easily into a pocket or bag. Plus, you won't suffer from battery loss as the Dongle has its own rechargeable battery, so it doesn't draw power from your device.

