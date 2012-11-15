Toshiba's AT300SE tablet is a chunkier, cheaper AT300

Toshiba's latest tablet is the AT300SE, essentially a plus-size version of the AT300 we saw launched at IFA 2012.

Happily the added heft comes with a cut-down price tag, with the Toshiba AT300SE UK pricing starting at £300 (a huge £30 saving on the AT300's starting price of £329).

For your money, you'll enjoy Android 4.1 Jelly Bean on a 10.1-inch LCD touchscreen (compare and contrast to the AT300's 10.1-inch LED screen).

Power up

Powering the thing is Tegra 3 processor, 1GB of RAM and a two-cell 25.0Wh battery that Tosh reckons will give you up to 10 hours of life from a single charge.

On the port front, we're looking at a microUSB jack, microSD card slot (up to 64GB support) and a headphone/mic combo port to boot.

There are two cameras, with a 3MP snapper on the back of the tablet and a 1.2MP one on front; both slightly lower quality than on the original AT300.

Chromatically, the tablet is described as coming in Precious Silver - that's the colour, not the material unfortunately.

Available in the UK at some point before the end of the year, the AT300SE will cost £299.99 for the 16GB edition. Just be sure to consider spending the £30 extra that the 3.5-star AT300 will cost you before investing, yeah?