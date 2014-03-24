Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet price goes toe to toe with iPad Air

The Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet is no longer on pre-order and is available to purchase on Sony's site with prices starting a £399.

That's for the 16GB, Wi-Fi only model, which has kept the same price as last year's Xperia Tablet Z and also matches Apple's 16GB iPad Air.

If you fancy a bit more internal storage the 32GB, Wi-Fi only Xperia Z2 Tablet will set you back £449, while the 4G version is still in the pre-order phase at £499 - again matching the iPad Air.

Price match

The Xperia Z2 Tablet sports a powerful Snagdragon 801 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 10.1-inch full HD display, 8.1MP rear camera and Android 4.4. KitKat - ensuring you get a lot of bang for you buck.

It goes head to head with the 9.7-inch iPad Air at the top of the tablet tree, and its dust and waterproof chassis, plus its slender 6.4mm makes it an attractive option.

Via Cnet