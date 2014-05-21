EE Eagle swoops in to knock iPad mini off its perch

Will the Eagle take flight in the UK?

EE has announced its first own-brand tablet in the form of the 8-inch EE Eagle, which continues the network's avian naming theme started by the Kestrel smartphone.

And like the Kestrel, EE has employed Chinese manufacturer Huawei to produce the hardware, with the Eagle being an almost carbon copy of the firm's MediaPad M1.

That means you get an 8-inch 800 x 1280 display, 1.6GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 5MP rear facing camera and the rather old Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean OS on the Eagle from EE.

A bird in the hand is worth...

With CAT 4 LTE support under the hood the Eagle can also take advantage of EE's double speed 4G network, which should give you speeds of around 24-30Mbps and it's expected to be available in 40 towns and cities by the end of 2014.

EE is billing the Eagle as an iPad mini beater, with a higher resolution display, more powerful processor, double the RAM and a lower price tag.

Obviously it's also cheaper than the iPad mini 2, but the Apple slate is a much stronger offering and the Eagle won't be causing it any concern.

The EE Eagle will be available from May 28 for £199.99 on PAYG or £49.99 if you commit to a £15/month two year contract which gives you 2GB of data.