Apple delivers fix for misbehaving MacBook Pro keyboards and trackpads

Mind control no longer necessary to use this

Apple has issued a software fix for its brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display laptops after users complained of freezing keyboards and trackpads.

Less than a week after 'fessing up to the recently-launched notebook's early struggles, the company has made MacBook Pro Retina EFI Update 1.3 available to download from the Mac App Store.

"This update is recommended for MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, late 2013) models. This update addresses an issue where the built-in keyboard and Multi-Touch trackpad may become unresponsive," the company divulged in the release notes.

Hopefully, that'll put an end to the matter and MBP users will be able to perform fringe computing tasks such as typing and moving the cursor.

More blips!

Got your MacBook's trackpad sorted? Great, now you can take a look at some more blips.

Via 9to5Mac