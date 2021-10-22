MacBook Pro 14-inch gets epic £150 price cut ahead of Black Friday

We're still in October, but that hasn't stopped early Black Friday deals appearing, and this incredible offer cuts £150 off the brand new MacBook Pro 14-inch before it's even launched!

The entry level model for Apple's powerful new MacBook Pro comes with the new Apple M1 Pro chip, with an 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) usually sells for £1,899, but Costco has cut that price to £1,749.99.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best MacBook Pro Black Friday deals

Image Cheapest MacBook Pro 14-inch deal MacBook Pro 14-inch, M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £1,899. £1,749.99 at Costco

Order the MacBook Pro 14-inch with Apple M1 Pro Chip 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for £150 off from Costco and get it delivered for launch day.

View Deal

This is a remarkable price cut, as the MacBook Pro 14-inch was only just announced a few days ago, so to see £150 off already is extremely impressive, and if you order it now, you could get it for launch day on Tuesday October 26. You also get an extended two year warranty with this purchase.

It's worth pointing out that you need a Costco membership to get this deal. If you don't have one already, you can easily sign up for the online shopping only subscription, which costs £15. Even with that subscription cost included, you're still saving yourself a huge amount of money.

Costco is also selling other MacBook Pro 14-inch (and the new MacBook Pro 16-inch) models as well, and these also come with some good discounts.

Image Cheapest MacBook Pro 16-inch deal MacBook Pro 16-inch, M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £2,399. £2,229.99 at Costco

The MacBook Pro 16-inch also comes with hefty discounts from Costco. This model with the Apple M1 Pro Chip 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is £170 cheaper. View Deal

Image MacBook Pro 16-inch, M1 Max, 32GB RAM, 1TB: £3,299. £3,049.99 at Costco

Want to go all out? This high end MacBook Pro 16-inch model comes with the super-powerful M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, plus 32GB RAM and 1TB storage for a huge £250 off. View Deal

These are huge savings, and while you may have to pay for Costco membership if you're not already a member, it's well worth it due to how big these price cuts are.

More MacBook Pro deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the MacBook Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals