MacBook deals offer big savings in this weekend's Bank Holiday sales

MacBook deals are offering some excellent discounts in this weekend's Easter Bank Holiday sales, with big savings and record low prices across the latest M1 releases. Those discounts are all the more exciting considering the power sitting inside each of these MacBook deals. With the M1 processor offering up lightning speeds and a respectable 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration available at entry level, there's plenty of value in these ultrabooks.

That base M1 MacBook Air is available for just £934.24 right now, with Amazon offering up a record low price on the cheaper model. Previously sitting at £999, we haven't seen too many MacBook deals available on this configuration in recent weeks, which makes these Bank Holiday sales all the more enticing.

However, if you need something a little more substantial it's just a short jump up to an M1 MacBook Pro this weekend. Both Amazon and John Lewis are offering this record low £1,152 sales price (was £1,299) on the 256GB model. However, we'd recommend going with John Lewis on this one as you're getting the retailer's excellent two-year guarantee as standard here.

You'll find all these MacBook deals just below, but we're rounding up all the latest Bank Holiday sales further down the page as well.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more cheap MacBook deals in your region.

The best MacBook deals in the Bank Holiday sales

Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB): £999 £934.24 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked the powerful M1 MacBook Air down to a record low price in this weekend's Bank Holiday sales. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as Apple's excellent M1 processing chip, all for £64 off right now.

MacBook Air M1 (512GB): £1,249 £1,149 at Amazon

Amazon is also offering a £100 discount on the 512GB configuration this weekend. If you're at all concerned about the amount of storage you'll need, then the extra investment may be well worth it.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): £1,299 £1,152 at John Lewis

This is an excellent record price low on the entry level M1 MacBook Pro. Knocking over £100 off the final price, both John Lewis and Amazon are offering a particularly impressive discount right now. You're getting 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, but that's plenty for mid-range work and browsing.

MacBook Pro M1 (512GB): £1,499 £1,349.97 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct currently has the lowest price going on the 512GB M1 MacBook Pro. That means you can double up your storage and save £151 right now over the usual £1,499 RRP.

