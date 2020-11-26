MacBook deal: brand new MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) gets price cut already!

We were expecting some great Black Friday MacBook deals, but this deal, which knocks £49 off the brand-new MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) has surprised even us.

This is because the new MacBook Pro 13-inch with Apple's own M1 chip has only just been launched. To get a price cut so soon is practically unheard of - but very welcome.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) is one of the best laptops Apple has ever made, so even a £50 price cut is welcome.

Brand new model MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): £1,299 £1,249 at Amazon

Save £49: Amazingly, the brand-new MacBook Pro 13-inch with Apple's own powerful M1 chip, plus 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, is on sale, with a £49 reduction. That's pretty good for such a new machine.

While other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models are definitely going to get a price cut thanks to the release of the latest generation MacBooks with the new Apple silicon, you generally don't see any sales on a brand new Apple product less than a month after they're announced.

And while £50 might not be the biggest savings imaginable - especially when you're paying almost £1,300 for a laptop - it's still the best deal you're going to find on the new M1-powered MacBook Pro, so you might as well take advantage while you can and save yourself some cash.

If you're not in the UK, you can still get a great deal on the Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) no matter where you are in the world.

