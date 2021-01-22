MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip drops to lowest price yet with this incredible deal

The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020), is currently the best laptop you can buy, and it's got a huge price cut, dropping it to just £830 - the cheapest price it's ever been.

What's particularly exciting about this deal is that it's for the brand new version of the MacBook Air with Apple's revolutionary M1 chip. It's the first time we've seen such a major price cut for this model.

Cheapest MacBook Air deal MacBook Air (M1, 2020): £999.99 £830 at theEDUstore

This amazing deal knocks a huge £70 off the asking price of Apple's brilliant new MacBook Air. With 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, plus a four year warranty, you won't want to miss out on this.

You don't need to be a student or work in education to get this deal, however theEDUstore offers extra deals and offers if you do, so it's well worth signing up to.

